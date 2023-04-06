Lady Luck Games announces exclusive release of Popeye slot game on Betsson

This game is set to be a hit among players on Betsson’s platform.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, is thrilled to announce the exclusive release of their highly anticipated slot game, Popeye, on Betsson, one of the largest and most reputable iGaming brands in the world. Developed in collaboration with King Features, this partnership signifies a significant milestone in the company’s growth and the expansion of its gaming portfolio.

Fans of the iconic spinach-loving sailor can now play alongside him in this captivating slot game. With engaging graphics, exciting features, and an immersive gaming experience, this game is set to be a hit among players on Betsson’s platform.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB, said: “We’re incredibly excited to exclusively release our latest slot game, Popeye, on Betsson. This partnership further solidifies our position as a leading provider of quality games in the industry.

We’re confident that this game will be a huge success among players on Betsson and beyond, and we look forward to expanding its reach to even more players in the near future.”

Laura Peretta, head of Supplier Relations at Betsson Group, commented: “We are delighted to host the exclusive launch of Lady Luck Games’ Popeye slot on Betsson. This collaboration aligns with our ongoing commitment to providing our players with an exceptional gaming experience. We believe that the Popeye slot, with its iconic characters and engaging gameplay, will be a popular addition to our extensive collection of games.”

The release of Popeye on Betsson is just the beginning. Lady Luck Games is committed to bringing quality games to players worldwide and will continue to partner with industry leaders to do so.

See also: Lady Luck Games announces partnership with Soft2Bet