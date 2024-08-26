Ladbrokes named as Liverpool FC betting partner

Ladbrokes branding will appear at Anfield.

UK.- Entain’s Ladbrokes has been named Liverpool FC’s betting partner for the UK and Ireland. Its branding will appear on LED screens at Anfield and at the Liverpool Women’s St Helen’s Stadium.

The club said the agreement would support local communities as part of Entain’s grassroot sports investment programme. It will also comply with new Code of Conduct for Gambling agreements in football, one of a series of codes drawn up by sporting bodies in the UK this summer.

Entain chief commercial officer Sameer Deen said: “Across our Entain brands, we are committed to working with partners that share our values and help build and enhance customer trust. In Liverpool, we have found the perfect match – sharing great heritage, ambition and a strong commitment to serving our communities.”

Liverpool chief commercial officer Ben Latty said: “This new partnership also enables Ladbrokes to continue driving forward with its local community work, using football to increase physical and mental wellbeing, particularly in areas of high social deprivation.”

Ladbrokes previously sponsored the English Football Association (FA) until the sports governing body decided to no longer accept gambling sponsorship deals from 2017. Premier League clubs have reached a voluntary agreement to ban front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from 2027. For the moment, more than half of front-of-shirt sponsors are gambling operators, including Bj88 with Bournemouth. However, other deals, like Betway’s sponsorship of Manchester City, do not involve shirt sponsorship.