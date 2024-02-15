La Royale Gaming Investments names new COO

The Malta-based operator has appointed Eamonn Faulkner.

Malta.- La Royale Gaming Investments has named Eamonn Faulkner as its COO. Faulkner joins the Malta-based firm from Videoslots, where he served in the same position.

Earlier in his career, Faulkner worked at Paddy Power. He went on to serve in leadership positions at Betfair and Matchbook Betting Exchange, focusing on sportsbook operations and customer service.

La Royale Gaming Investments CEO Dee Maher said: “Eamonn is one of the most experienced executives in the industry and we are thrilled to name him as our COO. That we can attract such a high-calibre executive to the team is a testament to what we have in store as we further establish ourselves as a top-flight company in the industry. Eamonn will be crucial to achieving our goals and I look forward to working with him.”

Faulkner said: “La Royale is a company with bold ambitions to become a major player in the global gambling industry and I am excited to be a part of what will be an incredible journey for the organisation. I know I can bring a lot to the table and play my part in ensuring we not only meet our goals but surpass them. I can’t wait to get started.”

In November, the Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen issued a SEK9m (€760,000) fine and a warning against Malta-based Videoslots for breaches of anti-money laundering (AML) and financing of terrorism laws. The regulator cited “serious and systematic” failings to adhere to customer knowledge requirements.

Spelinspektionen randomly selected ten of the operator’s biggest spending customers from between 2019 and 2021 and studied its actions. It found a failure to investigate discrepancies between income and transactions.