KSA puts back update of responsible play rules

The Dutch gambling regulator said the changes will come into effect in June.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has said that it will put back plans to implement updated Responsible Play Policy Rules to June 3. The implementation had been slated for the start of May, but the regulator said it had received “a large number of responses” to its extended consultation on the matter.

The new rules include stricter duty of care policies for online gambling providers. They were devised after a report found great variations in the levels of operator engagement with customers as part of their monitoring and prevention of gambling behaviour. While the new implementation date is June 3, the KSA said exceptions will be made for some policies that require IT adjustments.

The regulator said: “After publication of the proposed changes, the KSA accepted a request to give all parties more time to submit a response. The responses submitted were then carefully evaluated. This took more time than anticipated; therefore, the publication date has been postponed.”

Meanwhile, gambling operators have urged the government to ignore a parliamentary vote in favour of a ban on online slots and a ban on online gambling advertising. The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) has described the vote as “thoughtless and irresponsible”, saying it would push players to unlicensed operators.