KSA fines Winning Poker Network and Goldwin

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has issued fines against two operators for providing gambling to Dutch players without a local licence. It issued warnings to Winning Poker Network and Goldwin.

The KSA said that despite not initially responding, Goldwin had now stopped offering its service to Dutch players. However, it has been issued with a €239,00 fine because it was found to have recevied 907,246 visits from the Netherlands at its site between March 1 2022 and February 1 2023. It will be fined again if it offers gaming to Dutch players in the future.

The KSA said Winning Poker Network had not ceased its offerings via americascardroom.eu and truepoker.eu despite saying that it had. The operator was sent a warning on November 28 and replied on December 12 to say that Dutch customers would not be able to access www.americascardroom.eu.

However, the KSA said the operator had still not applied preventative measures to stop Dutch players from accessing the websites. As such, it will be fined €25.000 a week.

KSA chairman René Jansen said: “It must pay off for providers of games of chance to offer their games legally. That is only possible if we take the wind out of illegal supply. We are fully committed to stopping these practices.”

KSA wants changes in Dutch gambling legislation to increase powers for surveillance

Earlier this week, the KSA made recommendations for several changes to Dutch gambling legislation. It made the proposals in a legislative letter to Fran Weerwind, the Netherlands’ minister for legal protection ahead of a review of the Remote Gambling Act (ROA) planned next year.

The KSA said it was submitting the recommendations now because it believes them to be too important to wait until next year’s evaluation. Its most urgent ask is for the law to be changed to allow it to create fake identities to monitor whether operators are complying with gambling regulations. Currently, only Holland’s National Office for Identity Data can create false IDs.