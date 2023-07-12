Award-winning SYNKROS systems technology and top-ranked slots geatured at OIGA 2023

SYNKROS is the most secure and reliable casino management system in the industry.

Proven product options from Konami Gaming featured at 2023 Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference.

Press release.- Konami Gaming announced a showcase of top casino technology and entertainment at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (OIGA) Conference and Tradeshow in Tulsa, Okla., on August 15 – 16, 2023.

Konami’s award-winning SYNKROS casino management system is available for live demos throughout event hours, with everything from casino employee mobile solutions to new business intelligence.

SYNKROS is the most secure and reliable casino management system in the industry and delivers true multi-game management. OIGA 2023 also features several of the latest leading slot series such as Dragon’s Law Fortune and Stuffed Coins—for gaming executives and professionals to try firsthand.

Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Konami is excited to be arriving at this year’s OIGA event with proven systems technology and gaming entertainment for operators from across the area to experience.

“Throughout show hours, our SYNKROS team is sharing demos and real-world examples of the tech advancements that have earned Konami’s reputation as the system of choice for many of the world’s leading tribal casinos.”

Konami’s SYNKROS has served Oklahoma tribal operators for 10+ years, with robust data capture, targeted marketing tools, system-delivered bonusing events, and more. Designed for ultra-high availability, SYNKROS also delivers optimal scalability in support of multi-site casino operators. This helps ensure players and properties can enjoy uninterrupted loyalty rewards, points, communications, incentives, and more.

Some of the industry’s highest-ranked slots are also hitting the show floor of OIGA 2023. Konami’s proven performing Dragon Law Fortune Bags and Fortune Pots are featured on the machine and ranked the industry’s number one Top Indexing Cabinet – Portrait / Portrait Slant1 for 10 months: DIMENSION 49.

It is joined by a brand extension of Konami’s popular Lucky Hog, called Lucky Hog Extreme. The company’s latest stacked-screen machine DIMENSION 27 is highlighting Stuffed Coins—ranked in the industry’s Top 25 Indexing NEW Games – Core, Video Reel for 4 months2—and Prize Strike—a proven linked progressive series from Australia.

Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #708 at the Cox Business Center on August 15 – 16, 2023 to explore these and more Konami releases.