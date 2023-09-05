Bravery Gaming and Konami established a partnership

Bravery Gaming is to be the exclusive distributor of its games.

Through an exclusive partnership, Bravery Gaming will bring Konami’s games to regulated non-casino markets.

Press release.- Bravery Gaming and Konami announced a groundbreaking partnership that will revolutionize the Coin Operated Amusement Machine (“COAM”) landscape in Georgia.

Konami, renowned for its exceptional class III casino games like China Shores, Jumpin’ Jalapenos, Dragon’s Law, and All Aboard, has chosen Bravery Gaming to be the exclusive distributor of its games in regulated non-casino markets, beginning with the state of Georgia.

This partnership represents a significant stride towards enhancing the amusement and entertainment experience for players in Georgia and beyond. By leveraging the expertise and innovation of both companies, Bravery and Konami aim to deliver top-tier game content to audiences that have previously been underserved in regulated non-casino markets.

Matt Reback, president of Bravery Gaming, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Konami Gaming, a true pioneer in the industry with an extensive library of hit games. This partnership not only highlights Bravery’s commitment to offering unparalleled gaming experiences but also demonstrates our dedication to expanding the reach of our entertainment products across various regulated markets.”

See also: Konami to unveil new slot machines and casino systems at G2E Las Vegas

Steve Sutherland, CEO at Konami, commented, “We are committed to finding new ways to make our products available to customers in regulated markets around the globe. In Bravery, we found a partner with the integrity, vision, and commitment to product quality we were looking for to help us tap into the growing Georgia COAM market.”