Konami Gaming appoints Noah VanWetten as director of supply chain and purchasing

VanWetten brings years of proven experience to Konami Gaming Inc.

Press release.- Slot gaming entertainment and technology developer Konami Gaming, Inc. has appointed gaming industry procurement professional Noah VanWetten as Director of Supply Chain and Purchasing.

VanWetten brings years of proven experience in demand planning, retail management, procurement, vendor management, data analysis, inventory control, and warehouse management with some of the industry’s largest casino operators.

In his role as director of supply chain and purchasing, Noah VanWetten is responsible for leading and managing all procurement; supply and inventory control; and planning and quality control of production materials.

“In addition to demonstrated gaming industry experience, Noah VanWetten’s specialization in technology stands to benefit Konami’s games and systems offering and the casino customers we serve,” said Tom Jingoli executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc.

He then added: “Konami is pleased to welcome Noah’s strategic procurement approach and supply chain planning to our business and supplier relationships.”