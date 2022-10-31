Kings Entertainment partners with Native Ads

The marketing campaign will start in Q4.

NY-based Native Ads will help coordinate a digital marketing campaign for Kings.

US.- Kings Entertainment, a service provider for lottery, casino and sportsbooks has announced a partnership with media marketing company Native Ads. NY-based Native Ads will help coordinate a digital marketing campaign for Kings.

The ad campaign will run for up to one year, or until budget exhaustion, at a cost of approximately $200,000. It will start in Q4, with Kings reserving the right to extend both the campaign’s duration and budget. Native Ads will provide services including media placements, strategic services, content creation, web development, advertising creative development, paid distribution and SEO.

Kings Entertainment CEO Steve Budin said: “We’re excited to work with this international leader in digital marketing. Our strategy is to leverage the current excitement and growth that we’re achieving with our brands and accelerate this even further with a comprehensive digital campaign. The timing couldn’t be better.”

Based in British Columbia, Canada, and created in 2005, Kings Entertainment is the parent company of online brands LottoKings and WinTrillions.

Kings receives conditional approval to acquire Bet99

In September, Kings Entertainment Group received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) to proceed with its proposed combination with Sports Venture Holdings (SVH), owner of the Bet99 online sports betting and gaming brand in Canada.

Kings Entertainment, which operates LottoKings and WinTrillions, entered into an agreement to acquire SVH in May. The deal is subject to a series of terms and conditions including CSE and shareholder approvals.