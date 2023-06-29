Kindred’s Unibet receives security certification in Ontario

Unibet has received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) – Type 2 compliance status.

Canada.- Kindred has received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) – Type 2 compliance status in the Canadian province of Ontario. SOC 2 is a North American standard for information systems and security policies and procedures.

The audit conducted by MNP assessed Unibet’s controls and practices, evaluating areas such as data management, system availability, logical and physical access controls, change management and risk assessment. MNP has affirmed that systems hosted by Unibet’s partner in Ontario, Pala Interactive, meet the Trust Service Criteria of security and processing integrity requirements.

Amanda Brewer, country manager of Canada, Kindred Group, said: “We are thrilled to announce our successful completion of SOC 2 (Type 2) audit without any reported exceptions. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing the highest level of security to our customers. It demonstrates our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry best practices while maintaining a high level of trust and confidence in our services.”

Sören Thörnlund, chief technology officer of Kindred Group, added: “Kindred have always been driving toward exceeding industry standards for information security and privacy. By protecting our operating platform and safeguarding customer data, we provide a safe and secure commercial offering to all our markets. We are pleased that our SOC 2 compliance has proven our continued commitment to one of Kindred’s core values – We build on trust.”

Kindred received a licence in Ontario to run on.unibet.ca in March 2022. It was Kindred’s seventh licence in North America.

Ontario igaming market contributes US$1.2bn in first year

The Ontario igaming market provided C$1.5bn (US$1.2bn) in positive economic contributions to the province in its first year of operations, according to research compiled by Deloitte. The report, released by iGaming Ontario on the first full day of the Canadian Gaming Summit, noted that the industry had created 12,000 new jobs in the province, generating C$900m in benefits via salary payments.

The report also outlined that many of the positions created in Ontario were well-paying jobs, with average wages for workers in the gaming sector at C$103,000. That’s around C$30,000 more than the average Ontarian wage.