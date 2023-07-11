Kindred launches proprietary tech platform in Pennsylvania

The Unibet Casino and Sportsbook apps are now running on Kindred’s platform.

US.- Kindred has launched its proprietary tech platform in Pennsylvania, following its introduction in New Jersey in May. The Unibet Casino and Sportsbook apps now run on the platform.

Nils Andén, interim CEO of Kindred Group, said: “We are delighted to be able to migrate our customers in Pennsylvania onto the Kindred platform. Since launching in New Jersey, our customers have reported enhanced design, navigation and stability. We look forward to rolling out the Kindred platform to further States.”

A few weeks ago, Kindred received Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) – Type 2 compliance status in the Canadian province of Ontario. SOC 2 is a North American standard for information systems and security policies and procedures. Kindred received a licence in Ontario to run on.unibet.ca in March 2022.

In April, Kindred launched retail sports betting operations at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington. It follows the announcement of a six-year agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in October 2022.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $479.3m in May

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $479.3m in May. That’s a 7 per cent increase compared to May 2022. Retail slots revenue increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to $210m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $81.6m.