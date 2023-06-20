Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $479.3m in May

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show revenue increased 7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $479.3m in May. That’s a 7 per cent increase compared to May 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 2.5 per cent year-on-year to $210m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $81.6m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $74.3m, an increase of 18.3 per cent from May 2022. Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $64.2m, a year-over-year increase of 21.7 per cent. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $58.7m, up 2 per cent.

Revenue from online gaming was up 24.4 per cent to $140.9m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National reported $58.3m, Valley Forge Casino $29.5m and Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $29.3m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming was $60.7m

The sports betting handle was $495.5m, marginally up 0.4 per cent from May 2022’s $493.3m. Taxable revenue for May was $41.1m, 17.4 per cent higher when compared to May 2022.

Valley Forge and partner FanDuel generated $22.5m. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $8.8m, Hollywood Casino Morgantown $1.5m and Rivers Pittsburgh and DraftKings $1.4m.

Tax revenue generated through gaming and fantasy contests was $197.9m.

