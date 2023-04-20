Kindred launches retail operations in Washington

The first phase of the sportsbook launch includes Unibet branded kiosks and over-the-counter sports betting

US.- Kindred has launched retail sports betting operations at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington. It follows the announcement of a six-year agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in October 2022.

The first phase of the sportsbook launch includes Unibet branded kiosks and over-the-counter sports betting. Further development will include a Unibet sports betting lounge, due to launch later this year.

Manuel Stan, SVP of North America, Kindred Group, said: “We are delighted to launch the first phase of our exciting retail partnership with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Work continues at pace to build a fantastic Unibet sportsbook lounge, offering customers to the Swinomish Casino & Lodge a truly immersive sports betting experience.”

The Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish Casino & Lodge is Kindred’s 13th retail launch in North America, where it now has a retail presence in three states: Pennsylvania, Arizona and Washington. Kindred recently received final approval for its proprietary platform from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE). The platform is expected to go live in New Jersey in May.

See also: Two Washington casinos open retail sportsbooks