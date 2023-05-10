Kindred launches proprietary platform in New Jersey

Kindred received the final approval for its proprietary gaming platform from the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE).

US.- Kindred has launched its proprietary platform in New Jersey after receiving final approval from the New Jersey regulator, the Division of Gaming Enforcement (NJDGE), earlier this year. The platform will provide customisable and personalised content and products, as well as improved analytics and flexibility.

Henrik Tjärnström, CEO, Kindred Group, said: “I am proud and grateful of what our team have made possible. However, the true winners are our customers in New Jersey who now will have access to a platform that will give them a safer and more enjoyable gambling experience. We are now preparing to roll out the tech platform to all the states we operate in. Our aim is to migrate Pennsylvania to the Kindred platform during the second half of the year”.

In April, Kindred launched retail sports betting operations at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington. It follows the announcement of a six-year agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in October 2022.

The first phase of the sportsbook launch includes Unibet branded kiosks and over-the-counter sports betting. Further development will include a Unibet sports betting lounge, due to launch later this year.

New Jersey to appoint responsible gaming coordinator

New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin and Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced new initiatives to promote responsible gaming. A new responsible gaming coordinator will be appointed. There will also be new advertising standards for operators and easier access to self-exclusion for players.

Platkin made the announcement before regulators and industry representatives at the East Coast Gaming Congress held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. The new measures will be added to the DGE’s Responsible Gaming Initiative, which was announced in February. The programme aims to identify and help players with gambling problems by using data on playing habits collected by online gaming operators.