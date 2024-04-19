47 new brands in Q1 2024: Affilka by SOFTSWISS results

Affilka by SOFTSWISS has added 47 new brands to its partner network, bringing the total to nearly 360 brands.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS is approaching a new milestone of 360 brands in Q1 2024. The first quarter of the year brought remarkable achievements to the Affilka by the SOFTSWISS team. The Asian gaming community recognised the company’s affiliate management software as the Best Affiliate Marketing Solution on the market.

This year, Affilka’s team participated in iGB Affiliate London 2024 with a dedicated stand for the first time. During the concurrent iGB and ICE events, the team had nearly 200 meetings over several days. First agreements quickly followed and were signed shortly after the exhibition period.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS experienced substantial growth, adding 47 new brands to its partner network, bringing the total to nearly 360 brands in Q1 2024. More than 33 thousand new affiliate accounts were registered during this period, marking a 118% increase compared to the previous year’s last quarter.

The rise in new affiliate accounts has led to an acceleration in new player registrations, exceeding 7.4 million over the first quarter of the year. Compared to the last quarter of 2023, this metric demonstrated a 106 per cent increase.

The number of unique clicks on referral links with Affilka by SOFTSWISS during this period showed 115 per cent growth and reached almost 436 million in absolute numbers. The rising metrics underscore the crucial role of effective affiliate management in achieving success within the igaming industry.

Moving to the financial metrics of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, stable growth is evident over the first quarter of 2024 compared to the last quarter of 2023. The affiliate GGR revealed a 112 per cent increase, while the player deposit amount showed a 113 per cent enlargement. The growth within affiliate payments amounted to 117 per cent in Q1 2024 compared to the previous quarter.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, said: “The recent product performance showcases a steady and continuous growth trajectory, a testament to our ongoing investment in innovation and user experience enhancement. Acknowledging affiliate marketing’s crucial role in the iGaming ecosystem, we prioritise delivering exceptional service to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

According to the firm, “the global affiliate marketing industry is expected to double in size within the next five years. Finding a reliable affiliate marketing platform provider ensures a competitive edge in the rapidly expanding market”.

The team is ready to share valuable industry insights and unveil the upcoming updates at the SiGMA Americas Summit in San Paulo on April 23–25. Clients and potential partners can book a meeting with the Affilka team at stand i70 on the SOFTSWISS events website.

