Kentucky Lottery launches new daily draw game

Kentucky 5 is is a daily lotto-style jackpot game.

US.- The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5. The first draw took place yesterday (November 21). The daily lotto-style jackpot game is only available for sale in the state. Prizes start at $40,000. If that’s not won, a minimum of $5,000 each day will roll into the next game until there is a winner.

Players have to select five numbers between one and 39. To win the jackpot, they have to match all five numbers. Players can also win by matching three numbers to win $5 or matching four numbers to win $250. By matching two numbers, players can win $2. The lottery game also allows players to multiply their winnings with the “Xtra” feature. Tickets cost $1 and can be purchased at Kentucky Lottery retailers with an online launched expected to follow.

The Kentucky Lottery set a new record for sales and cash transfers for the 2022 fiscal year. Sales reached over $1.7bn from July 2021 through June 2022, a 5.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

Powerball sales reached $71.1m and Mega Millions $35.5m. The largest individual game category was scratch tickets, with sales of $963.5m. Instant Play games generated $226.1m, an increase of 90.6 per cent. Internet games accounted for 15 per cent of sales.

Churchill Downs completes purchase of Kentucky’s Ellis Park

In September, Churchill Downs Incorporated announced that the company had completed its previously-announced purchase of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming in Henderson, Kentucky, for cash consideration of $79m. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments.

In acquiring Ellis Park, CDI also assumes the opportunity to construct a track extension facility with historical racing machines in Owensboro, Kentucky. CDI’s purchase of Ellis Park follows approval of the transaction by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. The transaction was funded with cash on hand and through the company’s existing credit facility.