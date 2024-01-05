Kenosha Common Council approves proposal to build new casino in Wisconsin

The Kenosha County Board will vote on the proposal in two weeks.

US.- The Kenosha Common Council has voted to approve a proposal for a new casino from the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The next step is for the Kenosha County Board to vote on the proposal at its January 16 meeting.

The plan is for a development about half the size of a failed 2013 project. With a different governor now in office, the Menominee are trying again, still partnering with Florida-based Hard Rock International.

For a casino to operate in Wisconsin, it must be on land federally designated as a tribal reservation. That requires approval from the Federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and finally Wisconsin governor Tony Evers.

The proposed Hard Rock Kenosha plan includes the casino, restaurants, 150 hotel rooms, a ballroom and a 2000-seat auditorium. The proposed 60-acre site is southwest of I-94 and 60th Street.