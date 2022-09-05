Kay Adams makes FanDuel TV debut

The show will include guests from the sports and entertainment industries.

The media personality hosts “Up and Adams”, a live morning show broadcast from Monday to Friday.

US.- Media personality Kay Adams has made her FanDuel TV debut hosting “Up and Adams”, a live morning show on the platform. From today (September 6) at 11am ET, the show will broadcast from Monday to Friday featuring guests from the sports and entertainment industries.

The daily studio program will be available on YouTube and other social media platforms. Guests include former professional basketball player and television analyst Charles Barkley, Super Bowl winning head coach Sean Payton, Super Bowl Champion Eric Weddle, Darius Butler, and FanDuel partner Dr Disrespect.

Mike Raffensperger, chief commercial officer at FanDuel, said: “Kay has a certain electric energy about her and her approachable presence creates an authentic connection with her fans that is rooted in trust. We think that makes her a unique personality in sports media and we’re beyond excited for her to bring that magic to the set of ‘Up and Adams’ and showcase her signature flair to FanDuel TV audiences.”

Adams commented: “I love an adventure and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a team that’s leading the way into the future of sports. Breaking news. Good vibes. You. Me. Guests! Let’s go already!”

FanDuel approved to co-brand Fremont Casino sportsbook

In August, FanDuel was granted final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook, located in downtown Las Vegas. The approval gives FanDuel its first Nevada presence since 2015.

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming are redeveloping and rebranding the sportsbook at the Fremont Hotel & Casino under the FanDuel brand. Boyd will continue to operate the sportsbook with FanDuel providing information, advice, and support for setting odds and prices and risk management.

The 2,300-square-foot sportsbook renovation will contain FanDuel signage and other branding insignias, along with seating for 76 customers, a high-definition television viewing wall, four betting windows and seven betting kiosks.