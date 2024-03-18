Kansas sports betting handle reaches $203m in February

The handle increased 4.6 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $203m in February, up 4.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 but down 15.3 per cent from January. Online betting accounted for $193.9m of all bets while $9.1m was wagered at retail sportsbooks.

Revenue was $3.1m, up from $35,916 last February but 48.3 per cent behind January of this year. Tax totalled $305,494.

Revenue from online sports betting was $3m. DraftKings and Boot Hill Casino led the online market with $2m in revenue from $87.7m in wagers. FanDuel and Kansas Star slipped to second with $885,938 from $58.5m wagered. Caesar’s and Kansas Crossing was the only other partnership to generate revenue, posting $198,496. Kansas Crossing also has online deals with BetMGM and PointsBet.

As for the retail market, DraftKings and Boot Hill was the only partnership to post revenue, which amounted to $5,025 off $612,308 in wagers.