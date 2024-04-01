Fanatics Sportsbook is launched in Kansas

Kansas is the seventeenth US state for Fanatics Sportsbook.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook in Kansas. It’s the seventeenth state for the sportsbook and follows recent launches in New York, Arizona, Michigan and Indiana. The firm began acquiring the US businesses of PointsBet and planning the migration of customers in August 2023.

Fanatics has also opened a new retail sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport with the Connecticut Lottery. Located near the main parking garage entrance of the Total Mortgage Arena, the venue has more than 2,300 square feet and offers betting windows, self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp and high-definition TVs.

Kansas sports betting handle reaches $203m in February

Kansas’s sports betting handle was $203m in February, up 4.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2023 but down 15.3 per cent from January. Online betting accounted for $193.9m of all bets while $9.1m was wagered at retail sportsbooks. Revenue was $3.1m, up from $35,916 last February but 48.3 per cent behind January of this year. Tax totalled $305,494.