Kansas sports betting handle reaches $248.9m in September

Revenue reached $34.1m.

US.- The Kansas Lottery has released the state’s sports betting figures for September. The handle was $248.9m, up 13.5 per cent year-over-year and up 69.3 per cent from August ($146.9m). It was the state’s second-highest handle behind March. Online wagering generated $239.8m and retail locations $9m.

The six operators combined for a hold of 13.69 per cent and a record $34.1m in sports betting revenue, beating the previous record of $30.9m set in December 2023. Revenue was up 87.7 per cent year-over-year.

DraftKings led the online market, accepting $119.3m in wagers for $16.7m in gross revenue. FanDuel posted a $69.9m handle while BetMGM registered $2.9m in revenue from $19.6m in wagers. ESPN Bet’s Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway led the retail market taking $6.2m in wagers.

Pollard Banknote has signed a contract to provide an ilottery solution for the Kansas Lottery. It will be its first ilottery launch in the US. The platform will be powered by its proprietary Pollard Catalyst Gaming Platform, which will begin generating revenue for the State of Kansas in early 2025.

At launch, Kansas players will be able to play draw-based games including Powerball and Mega Millions, and eInstant games from the Pollard Digital Games Studio customised for the Kansas market. Pollard Banknote’s Player Account Management system will provide the functionality required for registration, age and identity verification, wallet transactions, and responsible gaming features. Geolocation services will be provided through Pollard Banknote’s proprietary GeoLocs technology.