Kansas sports betting handle reaches $146.9m in August

US.- Kansas’s sports betting handle was $146.9m, up 55.7 per cent year-over-year but down 38 per cent from July. Online sports betting accounted for $142.9m.

The Kansas Lottery reported that the state’s six online sportsbooks and four retail sports betting operators took gross revenue of $10.6m, an increase of 38.1 per cent compared to August 2023. Adjusted revenue was $6.6m, up 35.7 per cent year-over-year. The hold from gross revenue for sports betting operators was 7.2 per cent, down nearly a point from the same period in 2023.

DraftKings led the market with a $67.7m handle, up 58 per cent year-over-year, and revenue of $4.9m. FanDuel reported a $43.8m handle and $4m in gross profits. BetMGM $798.000 in revenue from $10.5m. ESPN Bet registered a handle of $7.7m, slightly ahead of Fanatics Sportsbook and $1.5m more than Caesars.

Pollard Banknote to launch US ilottery programme for Kansas Lottery

Pollard Banknote Limited has signed a contract to provide an ilottery solution for the Kansas Lottery. It will be its first ilottery launch in the US. The platform will be powered by its proprietary Pollard Catalyst Gaming Platform.

At launch, Kansas players will be able to play draw-based games including Powerball and Mega Millions, and eInstant games from the Pollard Digital Games Studio customised for the Kansas market. Pollard Banknote’s Player Account Management system will provide the functionality required for registration, age and identity verification, wallet transactions, and responsible gaming features. Geolocation services will be provided through Pollard Banknote’s proprietary GeoLocs technology.