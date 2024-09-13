Iowa sports betting handle posts $167m in August

Sports betting handle increased 18 per cent compared to July.

US.- Iowa sports betting handle reported almost $167m in August, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. That’s an 18 per cent increase compared to July’s $138.1m. In adjusted gross revenue (AGR), sportsbooks in the state reported $15.8m.

During August, 19 operators took online bets from Iowa players, accounting for a total online sports betting handle of $156.1m. Players throughout the state walked away with $151.2m in winnings and almost $143.1m of those wins came from online bets.

DraftKings led the market with a $64.32m handle and $5.42 in revenue. FanDuel reported $36.94m in handle and $3.31m in revenue. Caesars posted $16.61 in handle and a revenue of $993.000.

During August, sports wagering in Iowa contributed close to $1.1m in taxes.