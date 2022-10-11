Kansas casinos report $1.3m in revenue in first month of legal sports betting

The state will receive $130,000 in taxes for the month.

Kansas opened legal sports betting on September 1.

US.- The first month of sports betting in Kansas has resulted in $1.29m in revenue for the state’s four casinos and nearly $130,000 in sports betting taxes for the state.

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City took the largest share of sports betting revenue in September at $762,305. The casino operates through Barstool Sports, owned by Penn Entertainment, which owns the casino with International Speedway Corp.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg came second reporting $326,147 in sports betting revenue. The casino works with three betting platforms: BetMGM, Caesar’s Sportsbook and PointsBet. Kansas Star Casino, in Mulvane, took in $207,722 in sports betting revenue last month. The casino operates with FanDuel.

Finally, Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Dodge City, operating with DraftKings, reported no sports betting revenue for September. The casino, operated by Olathe-based Butler National Corp, said most of its activity involved promotional play as DraftKings offered early customers $200 in free bets if they bet $5.

Governor Laura Kelly said: “These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses. While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”

Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, said: “Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action.

“The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

Sportsbooks at Kansas’s four state-owned casinos began accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms on September 1 in a soft launch. The full launch was on September 8.

