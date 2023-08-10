Kambi Group plc and Rank Group agree on sportsbook partnership extension

Kambi has also secured extensions for its Complete product with key partners including BetPlay, LeoVegas, Paf, Rush Street Interactive and Sun International.

The latest renewal extends the partnership first established in 2016 and will see Rank’s portfolio of brands continue to leverage Kambi’s Complete sportsbook.

Press release.- Kambi Group plc (“Kambi”), the world’s trusted sports betting partner, has agreed an extension to its sportsbook partnership with leading operator Rank Group (“Rank”).

The contract renewal marks the latest extension to a partnership first formed in 2016 and will see Rank continue to benefit from Kambi’s high-performance Complete sportsbook, including its award-winning AI-powered trading, Bet Builder and horse racing product.

Last year, London-listed Rank successfully launched its third brand on the Kambi sportsbook platform, with its Spain-facing YoSports brand joining its Grosvenor Sport and Enracha brands.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and Co-founder, said: “We are very proud to have strengthened our relationship with Rank Group through this latest partnership extension, and delighted to continue supporting its excellent stable of sports betting brands.

“One of the gaming industry’s leading operators, Rank has long been a valued Kambi partner and we look forward to empowering their sports betting ambitions in the years to come with our Complete sportsbook.”

Tom Orton, Director of Sports at Rank Interactive, said: “With Kambi’s support we have driven 80 per cent growth in our Grosvenor sportsbook revenues over the past 12 months and are excited about what this extended partnership has the capacity to deliver.

“We aspire to be the sportsbook of choice, not only for our digital customers but also those who visit our venues, and Kambi will help us to realise our ambitious goals at Grosvenor Sport.”

Today’s announcement is the latest partnership renewal Kambi has signed this year having recently secured extensions for its Complete product with key partners including BetPlay, LeoVegas, Paf, Rush Street Interactive and Sun International.

See also: Kambi Group posts revenue of €42.9m for Q2