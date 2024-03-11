Kambi Group repurchase of shares during 4 March 2024 – 8 March 2024

In total, a maximum of 3,127,830 shares may be repurchased to a maximum amount of €2.8m.

The company repurchased a total of 50,000 shares as part of the share buyback programme.

Press release.- Kambi Group has during the period 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024 repurchased a total of 50,000 shares as part of the share buyback programme, within the mandate approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 June 2023.

The objective of the buyback is to achieve added value for Kambi´s shareholders and to give the Board increased flexibility with Kambi´s capital structure. The programme was carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act and other applicable rules.

During the period 4 March 2024 to 8 March 2024, Kambi repurchased a total of 50,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 102.81 SEK. From the programme start on 5 December 2023 until and including 8 March 2024, Kambi has repurchased a total of 224,600 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 134.41 SEK per share.

During the period 4 March 2024 until 8 March 2024, shares in Kambi have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm by Carnegie Investment Bank AB on behalf of Kambi. Following the acquisitions and as of 8 March 2024, Kambi’s holding of its own shares amounted to 882,592 and the total number of issued shares in Kambi is 31,278,297. In total, a maximum of 3,127,830 shares may be repurchased to a maximum amount of €2.8m.