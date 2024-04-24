Kambi Group publishes Q1 financial results

Kambi Group posted a total revenue of €43.2m for the first quarter of 2024.

Press release.- Kambi Group has released its financial summary for the first quarter of 2024. The report highlighted revenue amounting to €43.2m for Q1, down from €44m in the same period in 2023.

The company also posted an operating profit (EBIT) of €4.4 (4.5)m, at a margin of 10.2 per cent (10.3 per cent). EBITA (acq) was 5.8 (5.8) million, at a margin of 13.3 per cent (13.1per cent)

Cash flow (excluding working capital and M&A) amounted to €5.4 (3.2) million for the first quarter of 2024 while earnings per share were €0.107 (0.107).

The 2024 AGM will be held on 21 May 2024. The Board proposes that no dividend is paid out.

Key highlights

AI trading division Tzeract to provide European operator kwiff with its market-leading Bet Builder product in first commercial partnership

Extended retail sportsbook partnership with Penn Entertainment until 31 December 2025, replacing previous agreement which was set to end July 2024

Launched LiveScore Group’s Kambi-powered sportsbook in Nigeria, followed by a launch in the Netherlands after quarter end ahead of a wider rollout before Euro 2024

Continued development of open platform and trading gateway with integration of Inspired Entertainment’s virtual sports offering and preparation of external odds feeds provision

Completed the third share buyback programme and announced a further share buyback programme running from 18 March to 20 May, up to a total of €4.0 million

In January, Kambi’s CEO and Co-founder Kristian Nylén notified the Board of his intention to step down from his current position once a successor is in place

Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén, stated: “For the first quarter of the year we posted revenue of €43.2 million, which was in line with our expectations, while expenses were at the lower end of our guidance at €39.0 million.

“A key highlight of the quarter was the launch of LiveScore Group’s new Kambi-powered sportsbook in Nigeria, followed swiftly by a launch in the Netherlands. LiveScore was a pivotal signing for Kambi in 2023 and these launches mark crucial milestones toward our long-term objectives. We look forward to additional launches in the near future, including in its core UK market, ahead of a busy summer of sports with Euro 2024 and Copa América both set to commence in June.

“The important signing of LiveScore, as well as other key 2023 partner signings, were partly dependent on us delivering on certain product requirements. As part of these product deliveries, we have been integrating external content into the Kambi platform, enabling operators to enhance their offerings and deliver even greater product differentiation. In Q1, for example, we integrated virtual sports, an important and complementary vertical to sports betting, while more recently we enlisted a third party to strengthen our horse racing product. With these deliveries we strengthen our flexible and high quality solution for partners.

“Having made great strides on opening up our platform to deliver on these partner requirements, we are now picking up the pace with modularisation. This sharpened focus means we are preparing to provide modular Kambi odds feeds to those operating on their own technology and outside of our network. This means operators can, via a single API integration, access our full suite of sports odds, including those powered by Tzeract and Abios, enabling them to select their desired mix of sports, events and product types from a single source. Our market research shows demand for such a flexible and powerful solution, with operators today having to integrate with multiple suppliers with varying degrees of quality.

“As part of our ongoing modularisation strategy, yesterday we announced Tzeract’s first commercial agreement since launching as a standalone division. Partnering with kwiff to provide its leading Bet Builder product will enable Tzeract to demonstrate the quality of its product via an operator outside of the Kambi network for the first time, an important milestone in the division’s progress.

“In summary, we have continued to build solid foundations for the future. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of product excellence and innovation, as highlighted by the development of our modular odds feeds, is positioning Kambi as a leader in shaping the future of sports betting technology.”