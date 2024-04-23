Kambi Group’s AI-powered trading division Tzeract enters into Bet Builder partnership with European operator kwiff

Tzeract is on a mission to establish a new standard in sports betting.

Tzeract to provide its leading Bet Builder product in the cutting-edge supplier’s first commercial partnership.

Press release.- Kambi Group has today announced its AI-powered trading division Tzeract has partnered with kwiff to provide its powerful Bet Builder product to the innovative sports betting operator.

The partnership represents the first commercial deal for Tzeract since it was officially launched as a standalone division earlier this year, marking a significant step forward for Kambi as it continues to expand its range of modular services.

Tzeract will initially provide kwiff with its industry-leading Bet Builder football product ahead of the highly anticipated Euro 2024 football tournament, ensuring kwiff customers enjoy an unparalleled betting experience throughout the competition. Additional sports will be added during the course of the partnership.

Unlike other third-party products, Tzeract’s Bet Builder has been designed to seamlessly integrate into an operator’s existing sportsbook and can utilise either the operator’s existing pricing or leverage Tzeract’s AI-generated odds. Working with kwiff, the super-charged betting operator, known for its proprietary platform, sportsbook and innovative modular tech stack, presented Tzeract both of these opportunities.

Having powered football pricing for the Kambi network since 2022, Tzeract is on a mission to establish a new standard in sports betting by providing an indispensable service which empowers operator innovation and makes it possible to bet on anything, at any time.

As part of the Kambi Group, Tzeract benefits from Kambi’s vast network data to inform its state-of-the-art AI-powered algorithmic trading capabilities in combination with increasingly rich sports data.

David Jacquet, interim managing director at Tzeract, commented: “I am thrilled to announce Tzeract’s inaugural commercial partnership which will enable us to demonstrate the full power of Tzeract outside of the Kambi network for the first time.

“To work with such an innovative sportsbook like kwiff will provide the opportunities to build the world’s most exciting and intuitive betting experiences together.”

Niklas Fallsjo, head of Sportsbook Innovation at kwiff, added: “We are delighted to partner with Tzeract and integrate their market-leading Bet Builder product into our proprietary sportsbook.

“This innovative solution perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with an unrivalled and entertaining betting experience. We are confident that the addition of Bet Builder will be a hit with our players.”