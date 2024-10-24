Kambi Group agrees Odds Feed+ partnership with Rei do Pitaco

The long-term contract supersedes Kambi’s earlier turnkey partnership agreement with RDP, which was due to expire in 2025.

This long-term partnership will see RDP leverage Kambi’s odds feed product as Brazil’s regulated sports betting market readies for launch in January 2025.

Press release.- Kambi Group has reached a long-term sports betting agreement with Rei do Pitaco (RDP), a leading daily fantasy sports operator in Brazil, to provide its new cutting-edge Odds Feed+ product.

Under the terms of the agreement, RDP will gain access to Kambi’s extensive library of premium odds via a single API integration. Kambi’s Odds Feed+ enables RDP to select a bespoke package of sports and events to meet its strategic needs, with odds significantly strengthened by the scale of Kambi’s Turnkey Sportsbook.

The long-term contract supersedes Kambi’s earlier turnkey partnership agreement with RDP, which was due to expire in 2025, as RDP prepares to launch its Brazil-facing sportsbook into the forthcoming regulated market.

Werner Becher, Kambi Group CEO, said: “This partnership underlines Kambi’s growing position as the home of premium sports betting solutions. Kambi not only offers the world’s leading Turnkey Sportsbook but now leverages this unique and advantageous position to provide a range of unrivalled bespoke services. As such, we are delighted to agree this long-term partnership with Rei do Pitaco for our powerful Odds Feed+ product.”

Kiko Augusto, CEO and co-founder of Rei do Pitaco, said: “Rei do Pitaco is dedicated to providing memorable entertainment experiences to our customers and by leveraging Kambi’s new odds feed product, we can enhance our in-house technology with high-quality odds from the world’s leading sportsbook provider.”