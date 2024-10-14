Kambi Group signs first major odds feed partnership with US operator Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Bet brand to leverage Kambi’s new Odds Feed+ product, marking a significant milestone in Kambi’s modularisation strategy.

Press release.- Kambi Group has entered into a landmark agreement with Hard Rock Digital, one of the leading sports betting operators in the US, to deliver its new cutting-edge Odds Feed+ solution to the operator’s multi-state Hard Rock Bet brand which is available in eight US states including Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The partnership will see Kambi provide Hard Rock Bet with its comprehensive suite of odds across both pre-match and live betting, with odds uniquely benefitting from the power of Kambi’s leading turnkey sportsbook, as well as Kambi’s AI trading division Tzeract. Hard Rock Bet is expected to launch with Kambi’s Odds Feed+ in Q4 2024.

Kambi’s full library of odds are delivered through a single API integration, giving operators the ability to create their own bespoke Odds Feed+ package, with the freedom to revise on demand. Hard Rock Bet will initially offer a selection of Kambi’s global sports odds, however, the flexibility of Kambi’s single API odds feed provides Hard Rock Bet the ability to add additional international or US sports as required.

As Kambi’s first major Odds Feed+ partnership, the collaboration with Hard Rock Digital marks a significant milestone in Kambi’s long-term strategy. The partnership has great potential to become a significant source of revenue for Kambi, subject to the scope of additional services taken by Hard Rock Digital over the coming years.

Werner Becher, Kambi CEO, said: “This Odds Feed+ partnership with Hard Rock Digital represents another important step forward for Kambi. The deal builds on the strategy Kambi set out 18 months ago to leverage our position as the world’s leading sportsbook provider with the offer of standalone products that uniquely benefit from our turnkey sportsbook. Hard Rock is one of the leading sportsbook operators in the US and precisely the kind of prestigious partner we were targeting as part of this modularisation approach.”

Matt Primeaux, executive managing director & president of Hard Rock Digital, added: “The addition of Kambi’s odds feed will provide us with a greater range of betting options and more flexibility, while still allowing our team to maintain control of our core product. We’re excited to partner with Kambi and create more unique experiences for players on our top-rated platform.”