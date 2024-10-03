Kambi Group reveals expanded product suite

Kambi’s expanded portfolio will be exhibited at G2E in Las Vegas, October 7-10 2024, at booth 2230.

Kambi’s enhanced product portfolio, showcased on its new-look Kambi.com website, leverages its flagship Turnkey Sportsbook to deliver revenue-driving standalone services such as Odds Feed+.

Press release.- Kambi is leveraging the power of its market-leading Turnkey Sportsbook to bring a range of unrivalled, revenue-driving sportsbook products to market.

Expanding beyond its flagship Turnkey Sportsbook, Kambi’s product portfolio now includes its Odds Feed+ service, which provides operators with access to its extensive library of high-quality odds, delivered through a single API integration.

Through Odds Feed+, operators can tailor and continuously adjust their odds package to meet their strategic needs, with Kambi’s odds uniquely benefiting from being born out of the world’s most powerful Turnkey Sportsbook, sharpened by billions of data points from across the globe.

Odds Feed+ is also offered with event resulting and bet settlement as standard and can be further enhanced with additional revenue-driving services such as Offering Compliance and enhanced Trading Tools.

Kambi’s full portfolio of premium sports betting solutions now comprises:

Turnkey Sportsbook: The world’s leading end-to-end sportsbook solution trusted by more than 40 operators across the globe to deliver growth and regulatory certainty

Odds Feed+ : Create a bespoke package from Kambi's library of high-quality odds, delivered via a seamless single integration into your existing sportsbook

: Create a bespoke package from Kambi’s library of high-quality odds, delivered via a seamless single integration into your existing sportsbook Managed Trading : Delivers the full power of Kambi’s trading and risk management capabilities with access to Kambi’s Trading Tools for even greater control

: Delivers the full power of Kambi’s trading and risk management capabilities with access to Kambi’s Trading Tools for even greater control Bet Builder : An award-winning product with unrivalled combinability across sports with live and cash-out functionality enabled

: An award-winning product with unrivalled combinability across sports with live and cash-out functionality enabled Esports : Complete package of esports products, including streaming, data, odds feeds and widgets delivered by Kambi’s esports-focused division Abios

: Complete package of esports products, including streaming, data, odds feeds and widgets delivered by Kambi’s esports-focused division Abios Front End : Flexible, customisable front-end solutions from Kambi’s front-end division Shape Games, offering operators the tools to deliver seamless and engaging user experiences

: Flexible, customisable front-end solutions from Kambi’s front-end division Shape Games, offering operators the tools to deliver seamless and engaging user experiences Sportsbook Platform: The industry’s number one multi-tenant Sportsbook Platform, known for its reliability, scalability and unmatched performance

Kambi’s product portfolio is the latest milestone in the company’s modularisation strategy and is presented as part of its new-look Kambi.com website, with Kambi also set to showcase its expanded portfolio at next week’s G2E exhibition.

Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: “Kambi is excited to bring Odds Feed+, along with our expanded suite of premium sports betting solutions, to market. Our portfolio, which benefits from our leading Turnkey Sportsbook, underscores our commitment to elevating partner sportsbooks and expanding our addressable market. We look forward to showcasing our solutions at the upcoming G2E exhibition and further establishing ourselves as the home of premium sports betting solutions.”

Kambi’s expanded portfolio will be exhibited at G2E in Las Vegas, October 7-10 2024, at booth 2230. To schedule a meeting with the company’s experts and learn how Kambi’s solutions can elevate your sportsbook, please visit https://www.kambi.com/g2e-2024/.