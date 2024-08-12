Kambi expands Kambi Engage ecosystem with addition of BETEGY, Pliable and Splash Tech

The three vendors will deliver leading product capabilities via Kambi’s third-party supplier ecosystem launched for partners earlier this year.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced the expansion of Kambi Engage, the company’s third-party supplier ecosystem, with the addition of three new vendors: BETEGY, Pliable, and Splash Tech.

Launched earlier this year, Kambi Engage empowers Kambi partners to discover and integrate leading third-party solutions hand-picked by Kambi, furthering Kambi’s commitment to an open platform and unmatched product depth and flexibility.

These tools and services solutions can be added to a partner’s sportsbook to further enhance the player experience and maximise acquisition, engagement and retention.

This latest expansion now brings the expertise of six industry leaders to Kambi partners via Kambi Engage:

BETEGY

Epoxy.ai

OtherLevels

Pliable

Splash Tech

VAIX

Erik Lögdberg, managing director at Kambi, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Betegy, Pliable, and Splash Tech to the growing Kambi Engage ecosystem, through which Kambi partners can access top-tier bettor engagement tools and services.

“These new vendors offer best-in-class solutions in their respective areas, giving our partners the tools they need to enhance their offerings and deliver a superior betting experience for their customers. We look forward to discussing the programme with current and prospective partners, as we continue to enhance our platform’s capabilities.”

BETEGY’s creative management platform is specifically designed for the igaming industry and empowers operators to swiftly create visual ads and launch campaigns to attract and convert their target audience.

Alex Kornilov, CEO and founder at BETEGY, said: “We are excited to join forces with Kambi and become an integral part of the Engage ecosystem. This partnership empowers all Kambi operators to not only maximise the benefits of Kambi’s solutions but also elevate their marketing efforts using BETEGY’s omnichannel ad creative and campaign management software. Furthermore, this collaboration paves the way for all suppliers within the ecosystem to cooperate and develop unique, innovative solutions for the industry.”

Pliable offers a cutting-edge data analysis and reporting tool for operators to generate actionable insights effortlessly, without requiring technical expertise.

Kait Rikkers, COO at Pliable, said: “As an operator I was always in Excel or having to wait for a new report or dashboard to get the answer to a question. I didn’t understand – getting access to my own company information was excruciating and expensive. I signed up for a data warehouse, data connector tools, BI platforms and created a huge cost center and feel like I was duped! I didn’t get anything faster and often times it wasn’t accurate.

“Jason and I started Pliable because no way am I alone in that feeling. We are so pumped helping non-technical folks see and use their data without the need for an engineering team or data stack.”

Splash Tech specialises in the creation of free-to-play games across all sports and leagues, enabling operators to enhance user engagement and loyalty and effectively acquire and retain bettors.

Adam Wilson, CEO at Splash Tech said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have joined Kambi Engage. We have worked with several Kambi licensees over the years with great success and look forward to rolling out our free-to-play product suite across the Kambi client network.”