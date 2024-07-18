Kambi charts over 20 years of sportsbook evolution with the “Kambi Founders’ Story”

Interactive resource recounts the Kambi journey from inception to becoming one of the world’s leading sports betting suppliers.

Press release.- Kambi has launched the Kambi Founders’ Story, an interactive resource outlining the company’s journey to becoming one of the industry’s leading sports betting suppliers.

Featuring interviews with key figures from throughout the company’s history including co-founders Kristian Nylén and Anders Ström, as well as Kambi Sportsbook MD Erik Lögdberg, the Founders’ Story charts more than two decades of Kambi’s history, from the halls of Sweden’s Karlstad University to milestones such as creating history by processing the first legal online bet in the U.S.

The Founders’ Story also charts the evolution of the sports betting industry, taking in landmarks such as the dot-com boom and the birth of live betting to the broadening influence of the B2B sportsbook model.

Officially founded in 2010 and gaining independence in 2014 with its listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm First North, Kambi has gone on to become the foremost provider of sportsbook technology and services to the regulated betting and gaming industry, with partners including BetPlay, LeoVegas, Kindred Group, Rush Street Interactive and Paf, Kambi’s first partner signing back in 2010.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi CEO and co-founder, said: “Kambi’s journey is unique within the sports betting sector, and as I step up to the Board of Directors and welcome incoming CEO Werner Becher, I am pleased to be able to look back with pride and share it with the industry through this Founders’ Story.

“The business has grown from an idea between university friends to become the clear leader in its field, and as the Kambi Group continues to enhance its delivery with an expanding range of modular services including AI-driven odds feeds, front-end UX and esports, it is a journey that is only just getting started.”