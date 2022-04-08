Kambi enhances market-leading game parlay product with addition of MLB ahead of opening day

Players can now combine multiple Major League Baseball offers within the same game or across different games, leagues, and sports.

Press release.- Kambi has strengthened its market-leading Game Parlay product with the addition of Major League Baseball (MLB) betting options ahead of Opening Day, allowing bettors to combine multiple baseball bet offers in their parlay bets.

With the new MLB season set to commence today (April 7), Kambi’s Game Parlay will enable players to parlay money line, spread, totals, and player props within the same game or across multiple games, leagues, and sports.

In total, Game Parlay will have 22 combinable offers, including 12 player props that bettors can take advantage of such as ‘player to hit a home run’, ‘total bases recorded by the player’ and ‘strikeouts thrown by the player’.

Kambi’s Game Parlay offering is also unique for its multi-event and multi-sport capabilities, currently unmatched by any other sportsbook provider, and is ahead of the competition in critical areas including consistency of odds across the sportsbook.

The product has been a huge success since it was expanded to American football in November 2021, with 45 per cent of NFL bettors and 30 per cent of NCAAF bettors placing a Game Parlay bet during the recent season.

Simon Noy, SVP Trading, Kambi, said: “With Opening Day of America’s national pastime upon us, the addition of MLB within Game Parlay is an exciting step forward for our product, partners and bettors alike.

“Game Parlay has proven incredibly popular in the US market since launching in time for the 2021 NFL season, and its popularity has only increased since the addition of new leagues and sports such as college football and ice hockey.

“With Game Parlay now available for MLB, we look forward to improving the product even further as we seek to deliver the very best offering we can for our partners and their customers.”