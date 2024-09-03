Judge rules smoking can continue in Atlantic City casinos

A lawyer for workers intends to ask the state Supreme Court to consider the case on an expedited basis.

US.- A New Jersey judge has ruled that smoking can continue at Atlantic City’s casinos. Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels‘s ruling was victory for the city’s nine casinos and a setback for casino workers who have long campaigned for a smoke-free work environment. A lawyer for the workers said she will ask the state Supreme Court to consider the case on an expedited basis.

The casinos had warned that thousands of jobs and millions in gambling revenue and taxes could be lost if smoking were banned. “We are gratified by the court’s decision to dismiss plaintiff’s complaint and deny its attempt to change the Smoke-Free Air Act outside of the legislative process,” said Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino and of the Casino Association of New Jersey.

He said the industry, the city and the main casino workers union, Local 54 of Unite Here “have taken significant steps over the years to create a healthier environment for employees and patrons, including limiting smoking to just a fraction of the floorspace.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders towards a solution that addresses the health concerns of our employees, while also protecting the collective interest and well-being of the entire Atlantic City workforce,” Giannantonio added.

