New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $547.8m in July

Revenue from casinos, horse tracks and online operations rose 8.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported figures for July. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $547.8m in gaming revenue, up 8.3 per cent from July 2023 ($506.2m).

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $272.3m, down 6.1 per cent compared to July 2023 ($290m). The online gaming win was $195.4m, up 25.9 per cent year-on-year. Sports wagering gross revenue was $80m, a 31 per cent increase from $61m.

In terms of in-person revenue, the Borgata won $75.9m, down 3.3 per cent from a year earlier; Hard Rock $54.6m, up 3 per cent; Ocean $36.5m, down 3.3 per cent; Tropicana $23.1m, down 4.2 per cent; Harrah’s $19.2m, down 24 per cent; Caesars $19.9m, down 19 per cent; Bally’s $13.3m, down 22 per cent; Golden Nugget $14m, up 0.7 per cent and Resorts $15.5m, up 2 per cent from a year ago.

Including internet and sports betting revenue, Borgata took $129.4m, up 1.4 per cent; Hard Rock $70.9m, up 13 per cent; Golden Nugget $67.4m, up 25 per cent; Ocean $42.2m, down 0.6 per cent; Tropicana $43.9m, up 35 per cent; Bally’s $25.6m, up 6 per cent; Caesars $19.9m, down over 20 per cent; Harrah’s $20.4m, down 19 per cent, and Resorts $15.6m, up 1.8 per cent. Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $54.9m, up 25 per cent. Caesars Interactive NJ didn’t report July figures.

Year-to-date gaming revenue stands at $3.61bn, reflecting a 11.5 per cent increase from $3.23bn in the prior year-to-date period. The casino win stands at $1.63bn, a decrease of 1 per cent.