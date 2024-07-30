iGATE showcases its White Label Solutions at iGB L!VE

The company’s stand at the event showcased its B2B igaming solutions and shared key insights with guests.

Press release.- iGATE, a high-end white label software provider that specialises in developing casino & sportsbook brands revealed its boutique solutions at iGB L!VE Amsterdam 2024 with success.

The prestigious industry conference, which brought together 12,000+ igaming affiliates, operators and providers, concluded after an eventful few days. The iGATE team demonstrated its high-end white-label solutions and expanded its network of key partners.

The company’s stand at the event showcased its B2B igaming solutions to guests and shared key insights into launching and maintaining online casinos. The team revealed its ready-to-go casino and sportsbook integrations, outlined the company’s boutique philosophy and discussed the comprehensive managed services clients can access.

iGATE’s leadership team, John Foster, managing director, Styliana Kalogreadou, head of B2B, and Serge Pshenichnykh, regional head of sales, met with many guests and were proud to highlight the company’s growth and outlined its ambitious plans going forward.

John Foster, managing director of iGATE, commented, “iGB L!VE Amsterdam was an exciting opportunity for iGATE to take advantage of the positive momentum after ICE London and increase our presence in the industry. We met our existing partners and a host of potential future partners to showcase our product offerings and allow us to strengthen our value propositions to become the top-choice premier white-label solutions company.”

What sets iGATE apart is its boutique approach, in which the team utilises its art and design expertise to tailor its solutions depending on the client’s needs. The company also shared case studies where it implemented its acquisition strategies, customer management systems and integrated payment solutions.

iGATE’s participation at iGB L!VE Amsterdam marks the beginning of the company’s growth plans, which include networking and signing key strategic partnerships. The team’s schedules are packed as they aim to end 2024 by attending significant events, such as the SiGMA East Europe Summit and SBC Summit Lisbon.