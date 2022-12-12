Jetbull to close online casino and sportsbook operations

The operator has advised customers that it will cease operations this month.

Malta.- The online casino and sportsbook operator Jetbull has advised customers that it will cease operating at Jetbull.com this month. It is no longer accepting deposits and intends to close completely in two weeks.

A message to customers read: “We regret to inform you that Jetbull will be shutting down operations this month. We are grateful for all your support shown in over a decade of operations, where Jetbull established itself as a strong, steady brand. However, the time has come to seek new ventures.”

It added: “Thank you for your patience and understanding and for standing by our brand throughout this time. Customers were advised to withdraw any remaining funds.”

Jetbull began life in 2010, initially launching on a white-label platform from EveryMatrix in several European markets. However, in 2019, the British Gambling Commission revoked its licence. The company was then sold to AMGO iGaming Malta.

End 2 End picks up MGA licence

The bingo platform supplier End 2 End has been granted a licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). It will now be able to offer its bingo solutions to operators licensed in Malta. Owned by NeoGames, End 2 End provides multiplayer bingo games for online and land-based gaming operators and aggregators.

Earlier this month, the MGA cancelled the licences of three online gambling businesses. It says eGaming Lab, M-Hub Gaming and Morpheus Games had failed to pay their licence fees.