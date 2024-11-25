You’ll find a seemingly endless amount of paid casino games when you play online, but you might not always want to play for real money. In these cases, it’s a good idea to look for free casinos; Golden Hearts Games is one of the most renowned in this respect.

When signing up for Golden Hearts Games, you will find casino games in numerous categories. However, before playing any of them, it’s important that you do your research to ensure that this really is the right place for you to play.

Today, we’ll help you decide precisely that. Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about this popular free-to-play casino, including the games available and where you can play.

What Is Golden Hearts Casino?

Golden Hearts Casino is a free-to-play online casino that adopts the social casino model. Rather than playing for real money, you instead play for virtual coins. As a new player, you automatically receive a number of coins; you can use these to play games in multiple categories.

When playing Golden Heart Games, the majority of your options are within the slots category. However, if you want to try something else, you can also enjoy scratch cards and other types of instant win games. Moreover, you’ll find a handful of hold and win games to try.

Golden Hearts Games is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Where Can I Play Golden Hearts Casino Online?

One of the biggest differentiators between Golden Hearts and paid-for online casinos is that it has a bit more wiggle room than would otherwise be the case. Whereas the legal gambling age for most states in the US is 21, you can play games on Golden Hearts as long as you’re at least 18 years old in most states.

There are, however, some that will require you to be older; in Puerto Rico and Mississippi, for example, you need to be at least 21. Meanwhile, the minimum age to play Golden Hearts online is 19 in Nebraska and Alabama.

But despite these advantages, you should keep in mind that you might still be subjected to some restrictions. Depending on where you live, you may not have access to different promotions; it’s worth checking your current laws before playing to confirm whether this is the case.

You can start playing games by signing up for a free account. When you do, you’ll receive 250,000 coins.

See also: Everything You Need to Know About MGM Rewards Tiers and How to Maximize Your Benefits

Are There Any States I Can’t Play In?

Yes – unfortunately, there are some states in which you cannot play Golden Hearts Casino games. These are Idaho, Washington, Michigan, and Nevada. Even if you’re not originally from these states, you won’t be able to sign up for an account if you’re based in any of them.

Is There a Golden Hearts Games App?

Unfortunately, Golden Hearts doesn’t have a mobile app at the time of writing in November 2024. However, the good news is that you aren’t completely limited.

Although you can’t download an iOS or Android app, Golden Hearts should function just fine if you access the website in your smartphone or tablet’s browser. Simply sign into your account and use everything like you would on a computer.

What Are the Best Golden Hearts Slots?

In addition to knowing what Golden Hearts is, it’s also worth looking at some of the best games. By doing so, you can get a better idea of what to play and jump straight in. Based on that, here are the three best slots to consider playing after signing up for an account.

Cash of the Titans Slots

Cash of the Titans is an exclusive title, and it’s also one of the most popular games you’ll find on this website. The slot’s name is based on the popular Clash of the Titans movie, and the theme is very Ancient Greek.

See also: The Best Computer Slot Machine Games

When playing Cash of the Titans, you’ll find plenty of the most popular names from Ancient Greece. This includes Zeus, the God of Thunder. Athens’ world-famous Acropolis also features in the game.

King Lootencashin’s Slot

Another exclusive title to Golden Hearts Games is King Lootencashin’s Lost Treasure. As you might have already guessed from the name, this title is based on the famous King Tutankhamun. Unsurprisingly, you’ll find an Ancient Egyptian vibe when you play this game. The game functions in a similar way to most other slot games.

Hot Triple Sevens

Hot Triple Sevens is another popular game that you’ll find on this website, and unlike the other two, this title is not exclusive to Golden Hearts. You can actually play this game for real money elsewhere on the web, but if you aren’t ready to do that, consider playing it for free instead.

This game features five paylines and has an RTP percentage of 96.01% if you play it for cash. The biggest possible win happens when you land on three sevens – which is where the game gets its name from.

Playing Golden Hearts Bingo Online for Money

In addition to the games we’ve already discussed today, you can also play bingo when you sign up for a Golden Hearts account. However, unlike in other places, you won’t be able to play these bingo games for money.

If you’re successful at bingo while playing, you’ll receive some coins. You can then use these coins to play any of the games on Golden Hearts’ website.

You should take a look at alternatives in your state if you want to play for real money, as this isn’t really possible when you sign up for Golden Hearts Games. The same goes for other game types that you want to wager real cash for.

Golden Hearts Sweepstakes

When playing Golden Hearts Games, you will also have the opportunity to participate in different sweepstakes. Anything you contribute will go toward positive causes, meaning that even if you don’t win, it’s still worth signing up and playing.

Will Spending Money Increase My Chances of Winning?

While spending money might increase your chances of winning in some places, Golden Hearts is not one of those. The casino explicitly states that this is the case, and it also mentions that spending real money is not mandatory. So, anything you choose to pay for should be your own choice.

Your Complete Guide to Golden Hearts Games

Golden Hearts is a great social casino if you’re socially conscious and want to enjoy casino games without wagering real money. You’ll find plenty of popular slot titles, along with some that don’t exist anywhere else. Moreover, you have the option to play games in many other titles; it’s worth exploring these to see what best fits your needs.

While it is possible to spend money on this casino, doing so doesn’t increase your chances of winning. It’s worth keeping this in mind and also making sure that you understand the age limitations for the place in which you’re located.

See also: Crypto Bettors, Everything You Need to Know About Cryptocurrency Betting