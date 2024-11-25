1xSlots reflects on its participation at SiGMA Europe 2024

1xSlots looks back on its participation at SiGMA Europe 2024.

Press release.- 1xSlots was one of the companies that took part in the latest edition of SiGMA Europe, “the mother of all conferences,” which took place between November 11th and 14th in Malta.

Long known to be a magnet for industry leaders and innovators, SiGMA Europe came to close out a year of major developments and innovations in the gaming industry and set the stage for what trends and innovations are in store for the year ahead.

1xSlots said: “We have attended more than a dozen events this year, and it will be time to take stock very soon. In the meantime, we are starting to compile annual and quarterly reports to prepare for 2025!

“Once again, SiGMA World impressed with its scope, where almost all industry players were represented. Networking, afterparties, meetings with partners – all this was in large-scale volumes and figures.

The company further stated: “We will summarize the results of our work, therefore, an extremely important task was to identify with our partners our current and future development plans, make a breakdown by market, and prepare the bases for next year. As a result, we managed to reach new agreements.

“Traditionally, our stand and merch have impressed with their diversity, creativity and quality (which the guests themselves have repeatedly noted). For us, this is a significant and important part of brand positioning among partners.”

Important scaling issues were discussed with both current key partners and new customers were introduced. Market leaders are increasingly interested in 1xSlots, which means: the well-coordinated and stable work of the team with partners, our responsibility for each transaction and exclusive approaches to marketing campaigns.

The company said: “As for next year’s plans: keep an eye on our sources! Gradually, we will reveal interesting cases and markets. But more on that later!

“Malta is a wonderful country, however, it was clear to everyone that it could not withstand such a volume of guests and the burden on infrastructure that it had this year. Therefore, we are waiting with special interest for news and information on the next «Sigma Europe», which is to be held in Milan.

“We thank everyone who was at the conference or supported us online. As always, see you at the next conferences! Expect news on our social networks.”