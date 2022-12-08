End 2 End picks up MGA licence

The bingo supplier has received a licence to supply its platform to Malta-licensed operators.

Malta.- The bingo platform supplier End 2 End has been granted a licence by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). It will now be able to offer its bingo solutions to operators licensed in Malta. Owned by NeoGames, End 2 End provides multiplayer bingo games for online and land-based gaming operators and aggregators.

Its offering includes 90 and 75-ball bingo variations, and products can be implemented on multiple channels through one integration. End 2 End already has licences in Britain, Colombia, Denmark, Portugal and the Netherlands.

End 2 End founder and chief executive Alejandro Revich said: “The MGA is one of the most trusted regulators in the industry and it’s a proud moment for us to receive our licence. It caps off an excellent year for the business and sets us up perfectly for a strong 2023.”

Earlier this month, the MGA cancelled the licences of three online gambling businesses. It says eGaming Lab, M-Hub Gaming and Morpheus Games had failed to pay their licence fees.

The failure put them in breach of regulations 10 (1) (a) and 9 of Malta’s Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations, which detail the requirement to pay licence fees to the MGA. All three businesses have been told to remove all mention of MGA licensing from their websites and products.

Meanwhile, the regulator has opened a closed consultation on proposed new policies for Innovative Technology Arrangements (ITAs) and the acceptance of virtual financial assets (VFAs) and virtual tokens.

The consultation comes ahead of the expiration of the applicable period of its ‘Guidance on the use of Innovative Technology Arrangements and the acceptance of Virtual Financial Assets and Virtual Tokens through the implementation of a Sandbox Environment’ on December 31.