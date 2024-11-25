What Are the Main Differences Between F1, F2, F3, and F4?

If you’re from the outside looking in, it’s easy to think that only Formula One exists. But as you delve deeper into motorsports, you’ll quickly discover that a whole hierarchy is there – and to become one of the elite, you often have to go through at least some of them.

The journey to the top of motorsports is often a strenuous journey, and for you to understand the full scope of how these racers have to move forward, it’s important to know what the difference is between F1, F2, F3, and F4.

Each level of the pyramid represents new challenges, and today, you’ll learn all the important differentiators that make each one unique. We’ll also cover some of the most famous racers who have competed at multiple levels before making it to the big time.

The most important differences that you need to know about each Formula are the amount drivers get paid, the cars that they use, and the level of competition. Let’s now go through each of these in more detail.

Competitive Level

F1 is where racing’s elite face off against each other to win numerous Grand Prix events, and as you can imagine, it’s fiercely competitive. There are several events each year, such as the Australia Grand Prix, Singapore Grand Prix, and the Brazilian Grand Prix. Each of these has lucrative prize money.

Comparatively, the level of quality is naturally lower in levels below F1. However, it’s still pretty fierce. Many racers have to prove themselves at these levels before they get the chance to compete in F1, and there are also several talented racers. For this reason, it’s unsurprising that many of the best in F1 have previously raced in F2 and below.

The Cars

Perhaps the biggest differentiator between F1 and the rest is the cars. When you reach Formula One, your cars are typically faster than what you’ll have elsewhere. For example, the maximum car speed in F1 is normally around 20 miles per hour faster than what you will find in F2.

The lower down you get, the slower the cars are. Many F4 cars, for example, don’t go above 200 miles per hour. While they’re still typically faster than most normal cars, they probably wouldn’t be able to compete against an F1 car.

Salary

Another huge and perhaps obvious difference is the salary that F1 drivers get compared to other branches of the sport. The salary when you reach Formula One level is often sizable, with many racers earning $1 million per year and above. The top athletes have huge net worths; for example, Max Verstappen is worth over $200 million.

Things are comparatively different at the lower levels. F2 drivers can still get handsome salaries compared to many professions, with some earning $500 per day – however, this is typically reserved for the top performers.

In many cases, racers at the lower tiers actually have to pay to play. For this reason, you have to be incredibly committed – and not just skilled – to reach the top. It’s also worth noting that many of the racers in F2, F3, and F4 reinvest a lot of what they earn back into the cars they drive. Doing so can help them build better models and improve their chances of winning.

Franco Colapinto in F1

One of the newest kids on the block in F1 is Franco Colapinto, a 21-year-old from Argentina. He has come all the way through the racing ranks and, at the time of writing in 2024, currently races for Williams.

Colapinto has raced at various 2024 season races, including the Italian Grand Prix. He also represented Argentina at the 2018 Olympic Youth Games; here, he won a gold medal in karting.

The 2024 season is Colapinto’s first as an F1 racer. He also raced in F2 during 2024 for MP Motorsport. Besides the Italian Grand Prix, the Argentine racer has also competed in events in Singapore and Brazil.

Franco Colapinto in F2, F3, and F4

Colapinto has a comprehensive racing history in F2; he was a key part of MP Motorsport’s 2024 team before joining Williams in F1. Before that, he also raced for MP Motorsport in F3 during the 2023 season; it was in that year that he also transitioned to F2.

After his early karting career, Colapinto raced for Drivex School in F4. He finished 1st in the 2019 F4 Spanish Championship leaderboard and 27th in Europe overall. The racer has several big finishes across all levels, including 3rd at the Asian Le Mans Series in 2021. He also finished 3rd at the Formula Renault Eurocup and Toyota Racing Series in 2020.

Have Any Other Racers Competed in Lower Formulae?

Colapinto is one of the most promising young racers in Formula One, but he’s certainly not the only one who has proven their worth at a smaller level before stepping up to the big league.

Below, you’ll find some of the other players who’ve become big names after starting off small.

Max Verstappen

Despite only being 27-years-old, Max Verstappen is already up there as one of the all-time great F1 players. The Dutchman has won 62 career races at the time of writing in November 2024 and finished top of the F1 leaderboard for three successive seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Before his already-illustrious career in F1, Verstappen competed in Formula 3. He finished 3rd in the 2014 FIA European Formula 3 championship and has been in F1 since 2015. Prior to his three consecutive leaderboard toppings, he also finished 3rd in F1 for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has had a very long and successful F1 career, and he’s another racer who has proven themselves lower down the pyramid. He has been on the podium over 200 times and also has 100+ career races to his name. Hamilton has won seven championships since his first in 2008, having also finished top in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Before stepping up to F1, Hamilton had a lengthy Formula 3 career for the likes of Manor Motorsport and ASM Formule 3.

George Russell

George Russell is now close to the top of F1’s best racers, but before stepping up, he raced in Formula 4 and Formula 3. He finished 2nd in the 2016 Masters of Formula 3 and 1st in the 2014 BRDC Formula 4 Championship.

Russell has been racing in Formula One since 2019. He hasn’t yet finished top of a season, but he did finish 4th in 2022.

Everything You Need to Know About F1, F2, F3, and F4

Like many other sports, you have to earn your way to the top of motor racing. While Formula One is seen as the holy grail, there’s a lot of work that goes into becoming the best at a lower level. And although many F1 racers get paid very good salaries, you often have to pay to play lower down the pyramid.

Several racers have made the step up to F1. Franco Colapinto is the latest in a line of many that also includes the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and others. Even if you never plan to compete or watch F2, F3, or F4, knowing the differences will help you significantly.

