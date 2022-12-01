MGA cancels three online gambling licences

The MGA has given two of the companies five days to pay the fees owed.

The three MGA licences have been cancelled due to non-payment of fees

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced that it has cancelled the licences of three online gambling businesses. It says eGaming Lab, M-Hub Gaming and Morpheus Games had failed to pay their licence fees.

The failure put them in breach of regulations 10 (1) (a) and 9 of Malta’s Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations, which detail the requirement to pay licence fees to the MGA. All three businesses have been told to remove all mention of MGA licensing from their websites and products.

The regulator said that eGaming Lab owed €50,083 in fees and Morpheus Games €80,775. The regulator said the businesses must pay the fees owed within five working days despite the cancellation of their licences.

Under Article 43 (1) of the Malta Gaming Act, the businesses have the right to appeal against the MGA’s decision to cancel their licences. They have 20 days within which to appeal to the Administrative Review Tribunal.

In October, the MGA suspended the gaming licence of the UAE-based online lottery operator Arabmillionaire Limited. The MGA said Arabmillionaire, which trades as Playfooz.com, had breached five provisions.

The regulator said the operator had failed to comply with MGA orders, failed to complete regulatory obligations, failed to discharge financial commitments, failed to pay sums owed to the MGA “in a timely manner” and breached rules on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.

Malta Gaming Authority announces regulatory workshops and VFA consultation

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has opened a closed consultation on proposed new policies for Innovative Technology Arrangements (ITAs) and the acceptance of virtual financial assets (VFAs) and virtual tokens.

The consultation comes ahead of the expiration of the applicable period of its ‘Guidance on the use of Innovative Technology Arrangements and the acceptance of Virtual Financial Assets and Virtual Tokens through the implementation of a Sandbox Environment’ on December 31.