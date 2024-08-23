Jamul Casino names Rocio Zorrilla as hotel director

A 200-room hotel tower is set to open in spring 2025.

US.- California’s Jamul Casino has appointed Rocio Zorrilla as hotel director for its 200-room hotel tower set to open in spring 2025. Zorrilla has worked at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic and at Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón in Florida. Most recently, she served as the senior manager of hotel operations at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, California.

Mary Cheeks, president and general manager of Jamul Casino, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rocio to the team of hospitality professionals working to bring this hotel tower to life, a dream many years in the making. We look forward to incorporating her insights and expertise to make this new 200-room hotel tower an overwhelming success, including further elevating the overall guest experience at Jamul Casino.”

Jamul Casino has also named Charles Daniel as vice president of information technology. He will oversee technology systems across all areas of the California casino.

California governor opposes two proposed tribal casino projects

California governor Gavin Newsom has expressed opposition to two proposed tribal casino projects. He has written to the US Department of the Interior (DOI) about the Koi Nation of Northern California’s Shiloh Resort and Casino Project in Sonoma County, and the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Housing Project in Solano County.

Newsom’s Office raised concerns that the DOI is departing from procedural pathways and safeguards for tribes who wish to restore tribal land and establish a casino. The letter also highlights concerns about the potential expansion of gaming to land not currently eligible for tribal gaming and says the proposed lands fall far outside the historical homelands of the Koi Nation and Scotts Valley Band.