Jamul Casino appoints Charles Daniel as vice president of information technology

US.- Jamul Casino has named Charles Daniel as vice president of information technology. He will oversee technology systems across all areas of the California casino.

With more than two decades overseeing IT, Daniel has worked at FICO, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Mitsubishi Electric. From 2014, he served as an information technology executive and consultant for Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts International. Most recently, he worked as the director of IT operations for San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino.

Mary Cheeks, president and general manager of Jamul Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to have Charles join us as the new vice president of information technology. With his wealth of knowledge and experience, he will be a vital asset as Jamul Casino continues to drive technology innovation and transformation and we work toward opening the new hotel tower in 2025.”

Next year, Jamul Casino will open a new 16-storey boutique hotel with 200 rooms, including 52 suites. The venue will also feature a new six-storey car park with 350 spaces. Casino guests will directly access the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The hotel will also offer retail space, meeting and banquet facilities, a spa and salon with an outdoor deck, a fitness centre and an 11,000-square-foot rooftop pool deck.

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians and Station Casinos to build new venue in California

The North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has entered a partnership with Station Casinos to build and operate a new entertainment facility in California. The North Fork Project will span a 305-acre parcel of land adjacent to Highway 99 north of the City of Madera.

