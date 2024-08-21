California governor opposes two proposed tribal casino projects

Gavin Newsom has asked the US Department of the Interior not to move forward with the Shiloh Resort and Scotts Valley casino projects.

US.- California governor Gavin Newsom has expressed opposition to two proposed tribal casino projects. He has written to the US Department of the Interior (DOI) about the Koi Nation of Northern California’s Shiloh Resort and Casino Project in Sonoma County, and the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Housing Project in Solano County.

Newsom’s Office raised concerns that the DOI is departing from procedural pathways and safeguards for tribes who wish to restore tribal land and establish a casino. The letter also highlights concerns about the potential expansion of gaming to land not currently eligible for tribal gaming and says the proposed lands fall far outside the historical homelands of the Koi Nation and Scotts Valley Band.

The letter states that governor Newsom is, “concerned that these specific projects are proceeding in a manner that would sidestep the State, ignore the concerns of tribal governments and other local communities, and stretch the ‘restored lands’ exception beyond its legal limits – while failing to adequately consider whether there might be a better way.”

Lytton Rancheria of California tribal chairperson Andy Mejia said: “We thank Governor Gavin Newsom for voicing his concerns about the Shiloh Resort and Casino Project and the Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Housing Project. Unfortunately, these two projects are being recklessly advanced in an unprecedented way without important safeguards – which could have disastrous consequences for the local environment and surrounding communities.

“Both of these projects are opposed by the native peoples actually indigenous to these sites and supported by tribes from outside Solano and Sonoma Counties.”

