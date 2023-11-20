Jamaican gambling regulator reviews advertising rules

The BGLC carried out a public consultation due to concerns about an increase in gambling ads.

Jamaica.- The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission of Jamaica (BGLC) has drawn up new gambling advertising standards. It comes after the regulator conducted a public consultation on the matter due to concerns about a rise in the volume of gambling advertising as the market becomes more competitive.

The BGLC said advertising must avoid misleading or misrepresentative imagery or copy, and all communications must include a “play responsibly” message. There is also a focus on minors with a requirement to clearly communicate that gambling is restricted to over 18s only and to avoid using people in gambling adverts who appear to be aged under 25, except when the ads are only shown in locations that cannot be accessed by minors.

The new rules will come into force by April 1, 2024.

With the agencies Hope Caribbean Co and Bluedot, the regulator undertook research into the prevalence of gambling and links between gambling advertising and awareness of gambling risks. The BGLC noted cases of Jamaican Schools “requesting interventions for students involved with gambling” as evidence that more social awareness and intervention strategies were needed to respond to a rise in gambling among younger people.

Curaçao Gaming Control Board begins taking new licence applications

Elsewhere in the Caribbean, the Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) has opened its application process for new Curaçao online gambling licences through a dedicated portal. The online portal has begun accepting registrations from new applicants and existing sub-licensees.

The portal went online on September 1 with information and licence application forms but it was not possible to register. Registrations can now be made by new applicants and by the jurisdiction’s current sub-licensees, who will need to reapply in order to continue operating under a new framework to be introduced under the National Ordinance for Games of Chance (LOK). Under LOK, the new Curaçao Gaming Authority (CGA) will take over regulatory duties.