Jackpot Software will attend PGS, the largest gambling fair in South America

Jackpot Software’s team will present the brand on stand 47 at the Peru Gaming Show, on June 15 and 16.

Press release.- Jackpot Software will be present at the Peru Gaming Show (PGS), the largest gambling fair in South America, on June 15 and 16. The 19th edition of the fair takes place in Lima, at the Jockey Exhibition Center, and will have the presence of big names in the sector, including Jackpot Software.

This company specializes in developing online casino games for gambling lovers. People adore their products because of their high quality and interesting content. That’s why the company is constantly increasing its participation in the largest gambling fairs such as PGS and others. Now, everybody has the opportunity to meet the brand at the PGS exposition. The team will be at stand 47.

Jackpot Software’s COO Pegah Firoozi said: “I am very proud to participate in the most important fair in South America for the gambling sector. This shows the growth and importance of Jackpot Software in the scenario.”

She also invites everyone to get to know the company’s innovations at the fair. “You’ll love it and be surprised!”

