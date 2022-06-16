Jackpot Digital to supply electronic table games to California’s Casino Pauma

The firm will install two Jackpot Blitz electronic table games at the gaming venue.

US.- Jackpot Digital has signed a licensing agreement with Casino Pauma, located in Pauma Valley, California, to install two Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs). The deal is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals.

Located in southern California, Casino Pauma offers over 1,000 slot machines and several table games, such as blackjack, roulette, and poker.

President and CEO Jake Kalpakian, said: “We are excited to enter into a partnership with Casino Pauma, a beautiful entertainment property and yet another new California casino added to our growing list of new customers. With this announcement, we have announced orders for 25 Jackpot Blitz ETGs, which represents a 43 per cent increase in total tables ordered or installed, since the pandemic reopening in the summer of 2021.”

Casino Pauma’s director of Table Games, Steve Ramuno, added: “We are excited to re-introduce poker to our guests through an amazing partnership with Jackpot Digital.”

At the end of 2021, Casino Pauma selected OPTX for its casino data platform. The tech start-up provides solutions for marketing, player development, slots, and artificial intelligence.

Jackpot Digital has recently signed a partnership with another California venue, the Win River Resort & Casino, located in Redding. The company has agreed to install two Jackpot Blitz Electronic Table Games.

