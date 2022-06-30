Jackpot Digital installs electronic table games at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota

Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz ETGs at the South Dakota venue.

US.- Jackpot Digital has announced that it has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino, located in South Dakota.

Jackpot Digital’s president and CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “It’s exciting to see our Jackpot Blitz tables installed at another casino in the United States, Rosebud Casino in South Dakota. Our customer base continues to grow, adding to our recurring revenue base.

“Our schedule is busy with several additional casino installations expected soon, and the macro environment continues to support new business. Demand continues to grow for Jackpot Blitz due to a tight market for experienced dealers and a strong trend toward automation on casino floors.”

Jackpot Digital recently signed a licensing agreement with Casino Pauma, located in Pauma Valley, California, to install two Jackpot Blitz electronic table games (ETGs).

Deadwood casino gaming handle rebounds in May

Deadwood’s casinos saw their gaming handle rise in May after two months of decline. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has reported that visitors wagered $131.2m, a 1.77 per cent increase compared to May 2021. The handle had fallen by 6.52 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, in March and April.

Last month, players gambled $123m on slot machines, $7.7m on table games and $307,994 on sports bets. Taxable adjusted gross revenue was $11.8m, with $1.1m collected and distributed to various entities across the state.

